Indian 2: Kajal Agarwal to undergo a makeover

Kamal Haasan -Shankar duo’s ‘Indian 2’ is all set to go on floors this month. The movie directed by Shankar is the sequel to the 1996 classic hit ‘Indian’. Though the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the cast, there are several reports doing the rounds in social media. Kajal Agarwal is said to have been signed as the female lead.

The actress will soon be going abroad for a special makeup test. It is rumored to be a very challenging role and the actress is excited to be part of such a big project. Recently, director Shankar had conducted a look test for Kamal Haasan. He was highly impressed by Kamal’s getup as the famous ‘Indian thatha’. ‘Indian 2’ will have Kamal Haasan reprising his role of Senapathi, a freedom fighter-turned-vigilante.

Shankar is scripting the movie and dialogues are being penned by Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairmuthu, and Lakshmi Saravanakumar. Production designer Muthuraj and his team are currently busy with the set works. Ravi Varman has been signed as the cinematographer and Anirudh will be handling the music department. Lyca Productions is funding the movie.