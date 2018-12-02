Yuva Morcha Workers Show Black Flag at C.M Pinarayi Vijayan

Protesting against the arrest of BJP leader K Surendran, Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan was shown a black flag by Yuva Morcha Protestors. Two of the Yuva Morcha activists have been arrested. Mahila Morcha workers who chanted Sarana Mantras in a loud voice while Pinarayi Vijayan was speaking at the function were also arrested.

When C.M heard the Sarana Mantras, he laughed at it and said “ithoru sthiram paripadi alle“ which translates to “this is quite common these days”. He added that everyone chants Sarana Mantram these days.

The function was held at IHRD engineering college and the function was the laying of stone for building houses for the flood victims who lost their shelter.