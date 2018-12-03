Bajaj launches ‘Platina 110’ new edition with CBS : Price and Features

Bajaj India has launched the new 2018 Platina 110 commuter motorcycle at Rs 49,300.

The new Bajaj Platina comes with a few changes and updates compared to the regular version; the main highlight being the more powerful engine.

The new Bajaj Platina 110 is available in a front-disc-brake format too. Both variants follow the same basic design language of a commuter, with some extra styling bits. The new graphics and blacked-out alloy wheels certainly look good, along with the LED DRL.

The Bajaj Platina 110 gets an ‘Anti-Skid Braking System’. This is essentially a Combined Braking System (CBS), similar to the ones on various Honda motorcycles. The system promises better braking efficiency by safely applying both brakes even when only one lever is pressed.

The Platina 110 is just over two metres in length and is a comfortable motorcycle for the city, for its price. At a ground clearance of 200mm, the Bajaj Platina 110 can handle most of the common road conditions in the country.

Powering the new Bajaj Platina 110 is a 115cc single-cylinder engine which makes 8.5bhp and 9.8Nm of torque. This is mated to a four-speed gearbox. The same engine is used in the Bajaj Discover 110.

The Bajaj Platina has always been ‘notorious’ in terms of mileage. Many Platina owners claim that they receive over 80km/l, and for the same reason, it is also one of the best-selling bikes in India. The Platina 110 gets an 11-litre fuel tank.