“Centre’s Aid of Rs 2500 Crores is Not Enough”: Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan

Dec 3, 2018, 08:17 am IST
Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the centre’s team recommendation a financial aid of Rs 2500 Crore
is not enough. The team had studied the aftermaths of floods in Kerala and recommended the amount, but Kerala C.M said that he came to know about the amount only through media. He has already given a letter that the amount will not suffice.

Pinarayi Vijayan has asked for a special package of Rs 5000 Crores and a 10 percent increase in the loan limit. He said so far he has not received any response from the central government. C.M was speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the ‘Care Home’ plan of the co-operative department at Chengannur.

Kerala C.M also blamed Centre for stopping the financial aid Kerala would have got from different foreign nations.

“Only the C.M got the permission to go abroad and collect money for flood relief. A lot of big amounts that Kerala should have got were lost through this. If someone is ready to help from outside, there is no legal issue in taking that help. Narendra Modi, when he was the C.M of Gujarat has taken help like this” he said.

