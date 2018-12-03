“Opposition does not need a study class from CM, We are not his party cadres”: Chennithala

The leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that they do not require a study class from the chief minister on how the opposition should work. He also alleged that the Chief Minister gave a note to the speaker directing to interrupt the assembly.”It is for the first time in the history that a Chief Minister himself is disrupting the assembly. Chief Minister was trying to divert everyone so that nepotism allegations against K. T. Jaleel will not be raised in the assembly”, Chennithala told after assembly meet.

“Chief Minister stood up raising allegations while I was clarifying about the ‘satyagraha’ to be staged by three UDF MLAs. The chief minister behaved like a party secretary. The opposition does not need a study class from Chief Minister. We are not his party cadres”, said Ramesh Chennithala.”No former chief ministers had held meetings in the name of religion and caste. Chief Minister views people of Kerala as Hindus, Muslims, and Christians. CM’s remarks are a challenge to the Renaissance. C P Sugathan, convenor of woman wall had participated in the Kar Seva, a group involved with the destruction of Babri Masjid mosque in Ayodhya. He also blocked women at Sabarimala. Only 80 of the invitees participated in the meeting held by the chief minister. This is just a CPM programme. The government should not spend money on this and we are against this”, he added.