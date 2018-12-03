Rajinikanth- Vijay Sethupathi’s movie ‘Petta’ first song ‘Marana Mass’ is out ; Watch Here

‘Petta’ movie makers released the film’s first song, “Marana Mass”.The folk number has been composed by young musician Anirudh Ravichander and crooned by S P Balasubramaniam and Ravichander.

The lyrics have been penned by Vivek. The upbeat song is a celebration of the ever-growing charisma and personality of Rajinikanth sir, who has retained his number 1 position in the Tollywood as well as the Bollywood industry. By the rough translation of the dialogue, Rajinikanth will be seen playing the role of Kaali.

Currently, Rajinikanth is riding high on the success of his latest film 2.0 opposite Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. The movie 2.0 recently became the first movie to collect 100 crores in just a day at the box office. Directed by S Shankar and produced by Karan Johar the movie is a blockbuster. The movie 2.0 marks as the second sequel of 2010 hit Enthiran.

Petta will feature Trishna and Simran in lead roles, whereas in the supporting roles we will see Vijay Sethupathi and Nawzuddin Siddiqui, who will be seen making this Tollywood debut with Petta.