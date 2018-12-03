KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala: BJP to Stage Protests in Front of Secretariat From Today

Dec 3, 2018, 09:55 am IST
Thiruvananthapuram: BJP is all set to stage their protests in the Sabarimala issue in front of Secretariate from today. State General Secretary A.N Radhakrishnan will start the indefinite Satyagraha at 10 am. National General Secretary of the party, Saroj Pandey M.P will inaugurate it.

Take away the restrictions in Sabarimala completely, Withdraw all fake cases against K Surendran, Take action against all the officers who slapped fake charges on protestors etc are some of the demands of BJP. If there is no action taken on their demands in 15 days, the core committee will raise the intensity
of the protest.

The centre team who visited Sabarimala had yesterday said that there is an undeclared emergency in the place. It was informed to Governor P Sadasivam by the team.

