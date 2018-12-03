Sara Ali Khan invites paparazzi for coffee with ‘thank you’ notes

Sara Ali Khan, who is going to make her big screen debut with Kedarnath, sent handwritten notes to the paparazzi, thanking them for being warm and welcoming towards her.

The note has been shared by the Instagram page of Viral Bhayani, a popular paparazzo in Mumbai. In his caption, Bhayani wrote, “Koffee with #saraalikhan. Yeah she is old skool.man she wrote this letter herself and sent it out to the photographers. She is taking us out for coffee. Wow no one writes letters anymore unless it is addressed to the BMC. And a letter without emojis appreciated”

Kedarnath, that has Sushant Singh Rajput playing the male lead, is directed by Abhishek Kapoor of Fitoor, Kai Po Che and Rock On! fame. The film, jointly produced by RSVP and Guy in the Sky Pictures, is slated to hit the screens on December 7