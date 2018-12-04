Asaduddin Owaisi asks if PM Modi has proclaimed himself as God

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday had launched a verbal attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Yogi said that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Telangana, then Owaisi will have to flee from the state like Nizam once did. Now Owaisi has come up with a response to Yogi’s statement, asking why P.M Modi is silent on it.

“A BJP Chief Minister said he’ll make us flee. Should we not say anything to the Prime Minister? Has he proclaimed himself as a god? He (Prime Minister Modi) is a democratically elected leader and criticising him is a constitutional right,” Owaisi told ANI

Earlier, Owaisai had made another reply to Yogi saying that nobody can force him to flee.

“It is my religious belief that Prophet Adam when he descended on the Earth from Paradise, he came to India. Thus India is my father’s country and nobody can force me flee,” he had said.