Check Out T.G Mohandas’ Latest Tweet About Supreme Court Judges

T.G Mohandas, the intellectual cell head of BJP is someone who is not known for holding back his opinion or mincing his words. His latest tweet about some of the Supreme court judges carry his usual style of mixing witty sarcasm with sharp observations. Here is a translation of his Twitter post followed by the original post.

“A few Supreme Court judges who think they are some kind of big phenomena will come up blowing their own trumphet when they get a new chance. Chelameswar, Kurien Joseph and a few more do this. We will have to bear it for a few days and then it will slowly settle down”.