Gambhir announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Gautam Gambhir announced that he is retiring from all forms of the game. Though not a member of the current Indian set-up in any format of the game, it is beyond dispute that Gambhir is one of the finest openers which the country has produced. Along with Virender Sehwag, he formed one of the best opening partnerships which the world has ever seen in the longest form of the game.

In the phase between 2008 and 2011, he was one of the crucial backbones of the Indian batting lineup and was unarguably one of the best players in the world. In 2009, he was the top-ranked batsman in the longest format of the game and for his performances, he was awarded the ICC Test Player of the Year.

Now 37, Gambhir has decided to call it quits from all formats of the game and will retire with a highly respectable record in all formats of the game in international cricket. He played 58 Test matches for India scoring 4154 runs at an average of 41.96 and 9 centuries. In ODI cricket, he played 147 matches with 5238 runs at an average of 39.68 and 11 centuries. He also made his mark in T20I cricket playing 37 matches scoring 932 runs at an average of 27.41 with 7 half centuries.

He also tasted great success in the IPL as a captain, turning around the fortunes of Kolkata Knight Riders. As their skipper, he won two titles with the franchise in 2012 and 2014, making key contributions as a batsman to their cause.