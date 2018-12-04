P.C George Wants his Seat in the Assembly to be Changed

Janapaksham MLA P.C George has requested that his seats in assembly be changed so that he can sit next to BJP MLA O Rajagopal. Speaker said the letter will be considered and a reply will be given soon. He has also made it clear in his letter that the cooperation with Rajagopal will be only inside the assembly.

P C George had taken a stand that supports BJP’s stance in the issue of Sabarimala. Also, in one of the days, George was seen in a black Ayyappa-devotee dress along with O Rajagopal as a symbol of expressing his solidarity with Ayyappa devotees.