P.C George Wants his Seat in the Assembly to be Changed

Dec 4, 2018, 02:55 pm IST
Janapaksham MLA P.C George has requested that his seats in assembly be changed so that he can sit next to BJP MLA O Rajagopal. Speaker said the letter will be considered and a reply will be given soon. He has also made it clear in his letter that the cooperation with Rajagopal will be only inside the assembly.

P C George had taken a stand that supports BJP’s stance in the issue of Sabarimala. Also, in one of the days, George was seen in a black Ayyappa-devotee dress along with O Rajagopal as a symbol of expressing his solidarity with Ayyappa devotees.

