Pinarayi government’s next aim is Sivagiri says O.Rajagopal

Dec 4, 2018, 10:02 pm IST
BJP senior leader and MLA from Nemom accused that Pinarayi government will aim Sivagiri, after Sabarimala. It is because the government decided to form women wall on January 1, the day when Sivagiri pilgrimage happens, itself, he accused. “The CPM is a party capable of creating splits in other political parties. The strike being held by three UDF MLAs in front of the Assembly is a farce,” he said.

Rajagopal was inaugurating the second day of the indefinite fast being held by BJP leader A. N. Radhakrishnan, seeking withdrawal of Prohibitory orders in Sabarimala, arranging basic facilities for Ayyappa devotees and withdrawal of cases against BJP leader K Surendran.

