Sidhu to file a defamation case against a TV channel

Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu informed that he would file a defamation case against a television channel for allegedly running a fake video about slogans purportedly in support of Pakistan during his rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar district two days ago. He said the slogans were of ‘jo bole so nihaal’ and was shown as in favor of Pakistan in the video.

“I am going to file a defamation case after consulting with my lawyer. I cannot compromise with the name I have earned,” he told Sidhu said he do not need to give any proof for loyalty towards India. Without clearly blaming the BJP, the Punjab minister said such things were done because his campaigning was getting “tremendous response”.

Targeting the Narendra Modi government, Sidhu said he had raised questions related to farmers, minimum support price, demonetization at the rally. But, there was no answer to them and instead such videos were broadcast, he added.