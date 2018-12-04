“Vellapally Natesan’s Involvement Killed the Credibility of Women Wall,” V M Sudheeran

To defend the mass protest of devotees on Sabarimala issue, the government will form a ‘Women wall’ on January 1. The decision came after the Chief minister’s meeting with the representatives of social organizations. Criticisms had come from all corners regarding this decision and senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran is the latest to join the band of critics. But Sudheeran has blamed SNDP General Secretary Vellapally Natesan’s presence as a reason why the move has become lacklustre.

“When Vellapally Natesan, who spreads communal disharmony was appointed as the head of the Samithi that leads the women wall, the credibility of that political move was lost. When Auto driver Noushad who lost his life in the Manhole disaster in Kozhikode was provided financial aid, Vellapally had looked at it from a communal perspective and made inappropriate comments. Only a true communal person can make such statements that spew forth such venom. CPI(M) leader like V.S Achuthanandan, Pinarayi Vijayan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had responded strongly against this statement. It is the same set of leaders who have now whitewashed him and chosen him to protect Renaissance values.

To protect himself from the central government’s action, Thushar Vellapally is allowed to stay with BJP while Vellapally himself has aligned himself with Pinarayi Vijayan to protect himself from the legal action of the state govt. He is trying to protect himself,” said V.M Sudheeran.