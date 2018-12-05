AgustaWestland chopper deal: Christian Michel Sent To 5-Day CBI Custody

The CBI special court today sent Christian Michel to a 5 days CBI custody in a case related to the AgustaWestland.

Demanding the custody of the Michel, CBI said “The investigation is going on, we need his custody to confront him with some important documents related to the Augusta Westland case. The CBI also informed the court that it has to find out the details of where the money has been spent and who has received it in the alleged helicopter scam.

Michel’s advocate had asks court to send him to judicial custody but CBI wanted his custodial interrogation. The CBI court judge Arvind Kumar granted five days of police custody

Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in politically-sensitive Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, was brought to India on late Tuesday night following his extradition by the UAE. Earlier, the UAE Ambassador Ahmed Albani had said that the decision of the extradition of Christian Michel- a British citizen should be left on the judicial system of the United Arab Emirates.