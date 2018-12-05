Latest NewsIndia

Centre to Appoint a Special Commando Unit for this Task

Dec 5, 2018, 10:02 am IST
Less than a minute

New Delhi: India government is all set to launch a “surgical strike” force comprising the best soldiers drawn from the three branches of the military. Similar to the Surgical strike already carried out, this commando team will be trained to carry out precision strikes inside enemy territory and then leave the area as quickly as possible.

“The government feels it needs a special group with enhanced capabilities, so a unit having the best from all the three (branches of the armed forces) is being created,” said the official, who asked not to be named.

The commando unit will have two divisions- an attack unit and a support unit. This is a brainchild of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, a senior officer of the National Security Council said.

“A note pertaining to it has been sent to the cabinet committee,” he said. “Threats from air and sea are multiplying every day, so in the times to come we need to be prepared, that’s why this unit is being created,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 4, 2018, 10:02 pm IST

Pinarayi government’s next aim is Sivagiri says O.Rajagopal

couple
May 13, 2018, 08:47 pm IST

Believe it or not, this man actually increased the size of his Penis !

Nov 9, 2018, 09:56 pm IST

CPM threatening family, Asha Lawrence complains to Governor

Jun 27, 2018, 06:42 pm IST

Sukhoi Su-30 under-production fighter jet crashed, narrow escape for pilots: Video

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close