ISL 2018: Chencho Helps Bangalore Level Scores

Dec 5, 2018, 10:16 pm IST
Bengaluru FC is the best side of the tournament so far and today they showed why its not a great idea to write them off. In a thriller, Blue Tigers snatched a point away from home and draw 1-1 against NEUFC at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

It was on 64th minute that Federico Gallego broke the deadlock in the 64 th min. NorthEast United FC took the lead. Celebrations erupted all round the stadium as NEU went 1-0 up.

Until 90 minutes, there was no goal and it seemed BFC might have the first defeat of the season. But with 5 mins of time added on, there was a freekick, measured and finally, Chencho Gyeltshen got his goal with a sublime header.

Bengaluru FC continues to remain unbeaten in nine matches, winning seven of them, including six on the trot to occupy the top spot in the points table.

