Money fraud case: CPM MLA P.V.Anvar suffers major set back

CPM independent MLA P.V.Anwar has received a major setback from the high court in a money fraud case in which he allegedly cheated Rs 50 lakh out of an NRI Malayali after promising to make him a partner in his business unit.

The review petition filed by Anwar against the high court order that the Crime Branch should probe the case was rejected by the court. The review petition was rejected by the court, saying that there was nothing in the argument that prevented the investigation into the case.

The case refers to the offense that the MLA cheated Malappuram native and NRI Salim Naduthodi out of Rs 50 lakh over a crusher unit deal. Salim’s complaint was that Anwar cheated him by offering him a share in his crusher unit in Karnataka.

The police later found that there was no such crusher unit in Balthangady. Where Anwar said there was a 22-acre plot, he possessed only one acre 87 cents.