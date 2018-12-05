Salman Khan tops Forbes India Celebrity 100 list for third time in a row : See the list

Topping the Forbes India Celebrity 100 List seems to have become a habit for Salman Khan.
On the back of ?253.25 crore earned through his film releases, television appearances and brand endorsements between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018 (our period under consideration), the 52-year-old actor became India’s highest-paid celebrity on the list for the third consecutive year.
What is heartening, though, is that a sportsperson is challenging an actor’s domination at the top for the first time. At No 2 is cricketer Virat Kohli, with ?228.09 crore in earnings. Actor Akshay Kumar (?185 crore) climbs up a spot to No 3.
With cumulative earnings of ?3,140.25 crore, it was a lucrative year for the 100 celebrities on the list. Last year, the figure was 17 percent lower at ?2,683 crore.
It was inevitable that actor Shah Rukh Khan, who did not have a single release during the period under review, would lose the second spot that he held last year with earnings of ?170.5 crore.
