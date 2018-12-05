Salman Khan tops Forbes India Celebrity 100 list for third time in a row : See the list

Topping the Forbes India Celebrity 100 List seems to have become a habit for Salman Khan.

On the back of ?253.25 crore earned through his film releases, television appearances and brand endorsements between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018 (our period under consideration), the 52-year-old actor became India’s highest-paid celebrity on the list for the third consecutive year.

What is heartening, though, is that a sportsperson is challenging an actor’s domination at the top for the first time. At No 2 is cricketer Virat Kohli, with ?228.09 crore in earnings. Actor Akshay Kumar (?185 crore) climbs up a spot to No 3.

With cumulative earnings of ?3,140.25 crore, it was a lucrative year for the 100 celebrities on the list. Last year, the figure was 17 percent lower at ?2,683 crore.

It was inevitable that actor Shah Rukh Khan, who did not have a single release during the period under review, would lose the second spot that he held last year with earnings of ?170.5 crore.

Rank Name Earnings (In Rs. crore) 1 Salman Khan 253.25 2 Virat Kohli 228.09 3 Akshay Kumar 185 4 Deepika Padukone 112.8 5 Mahendra Singh Dhoni 101.77 6 Aamir Khan 97.5 7 Amitabh Bachchan 96.17 8 Ranveer Singh 84.67 9 Sachin Tendulkar 80 10 Ajay Devgn 74.5 11 AR Rahman 66.75 12 Alia Bhatt 58.83 13 Shah Rukh Khan 56 14 Rajinikanth 50 15 Varun Dhawan 49.58 16 Anushka Sharma 45.83 17 Ranbir Kapoor 44.5 18 Arijit Singh 43.32 19 Sanjay Dutt 37.85 20 PV Sindhu 36.5 21 Katrina Kaif 33.67 22 Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy 32.46 23 Rohit Sharma 31.49 24 Pawan Kalyan 31.33 25 Kareena Kapoor Khan 31 26 Vijay 30.33 27 Hardik Pandya 28.46 28 Junior NTR 28 29 Vikram 26 30 Karan Johar 25.9 31 Amit Trivedi 25.28 32 Sanjeev Kapoor 24.5 33 Mahesh Babu 24.33 34 Suriya 23.67 34 Vijay Sethupathi 23.67 36 Nagarjuna 22.25 37 Sidharth Malhotra 21.67 38 Nucleya 21.63 39 Kortala Siva 20 40 Jacqueline Fernandez 19.95 41 Hrithik Roshan 19.56 42 John Abraham 19.3 43 Vishal-Shekhar 19.04 44 Ravichandran Ashwin 18.9 45 Diljit Dosanjh 18.5 46 Sonu Nigam 18.46 47 Rajkumar Hirani 18.33 47 Sanjay Leela Bhansali 18.33 49 Priyanka Chopra 18 49 Mammootty 18 51 Mika Singh 17.4 52 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 17.26 53 Dhanush 17.25 54 Shahid Kapoor 17.17 55 Suresh Raina 16.96 56 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 16.83 57 Irrfan Khan 16.67 58 Saina Nehwal 16.54 59 KL Rahul 16.48 60 Jasprit Bumrah 16.42 61 Salim-Sulaiman 16.32 62 Shikhar Dhawan 16.26 63 Badshah 15.94 64 Allu Arjun 15.67 65 Anil Kapoor 15.5 65 Remo D’Souza 15.5 67 Taapsee Pannu 15.48 68 Ravindra Jadeja 15.39 69 Nayanthara 15.17 70 Shraddha Kapoor 15.15 71 Kamal Haasan 14.2 72 Ram Charan 14 72 Vijay Deverakonda 14 74 Bharti Singh 13.95 75 Tiger Shroff 13.5 76 Sonam Kapoor Ahuja 13.23 77 Manish Pandey 13.08 78 Ajinkya Rahane 12.02 79 Rohit Shetty 12 79 Hari 12 81 Anirban Lahiri 11.99 82 Sunil Grover 11.81 83 Parineeti Chopra 11.35 84 Karan Kundra 11.01 85 Madhuri Dixit Nene 10.98 86 Krushna Abhishek 10.97 87 Srikanth Kidambi 10.5 88 Saif Ali Khan 10.25 89 Mithun Chakraborty 9.15 90 Chetan Bhagat 8.75 91 Ram Kapoor 8.67 92 Ali Asgar 8.2 93 R Balki 8 94 Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya 7.8 95 Amish Tripathi 6.5 96 Vijender Singh 6.4 97 All India Bakchod 5 98 Shubhankar Sharma 4.5 99 Rohan Bopanna 3.27 100 Vir Das 2.9