Censor board gives ‘Odiyan’ a clean ‘U’ certificate

The most hyped Mohanlal film ‘Odiyan’ get a clean ‘U’ certificate. The movie currently has a duration of 2 hr 59 mins. The makers are planning to trim around 9 minutes to make the final product tighter.

‘Odiyan’ is arguably the most hyped Malayalam movie in recent years. The buzz is even bigger than ‘Pulimurugan’, that trade expert believe the movie has the potential to become the next 100 crores grosser from Mollywood. As of now, only ‘Pulimurugan’ and ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’ feature in the elite 100 crore club.

Meanwhile, the movie is being planned as the biggest ever release in Malayalam cinema history. Besides the usual overseas centers like the Middle East, the UK, US and Australia, ‘Odiyan’ will also be released in countries like France, Poland, Japan, and New Zealand. It will be released in around 4000 screens worldwide.