Dalit face of BJP quits party; accuses that BJP is trying to create divisions in the society

Savitribai Phule the MP from Bahraich, has resigned from the BJP saying that the party “is trying to create divisions in the society”. Phule said she has resigned from basic membership of BJP on the death anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

“From today onwards, I have nothing to do with the BJP. My voice was being ignored in the party as I am a Dalit. There is a great conspiracy against Dalits and their rights. The reservation for Dalits and Backwards is also being slowly taken away. I will continue to fight for the Constitution and will hold a mega rally in Lucknow on January 23,” she said.

This comes two days after she took on the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his comment on Hanuman’s caste. She had reacted by saying if Lord Hanuman was a ‘Dalit’ as claimed by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, then Dalits should be appointed as pujaris in the all the Hanuman temples across the country.

Savitribai Phule, who was elected to the state assembly in 2012 from Balha in Bahraich district as a candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party, has always raised her voice against the alleged disparities created by the party. Phule has been critical of her party over several issues, particularly on those related to Dalits. he contested 2014 Lok Sabha election from Bahraich and became a member of 16th Lok Sabha.