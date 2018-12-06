Govt to distribute 12000 cattle and 6 lakh goats to poor people at free of cost

Tamil Nadu Govt to distribute 12,000 farm animals, six lakh goats and 38.50 lakh local rooster can be disbursed free of cost to those under the poverty line,State animal husbandry minister Udumalai Radhakrishnan said Today.

People living in western area of the Tamil Nadu will be added to the checklist of beneficiaries, who will get loose farm animals and country rooster, mentioned state animal husbandry minister Udumalai Radhakrishnan on Thursday.

The minister told the media after attending the convocation of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University right here that the beneficiaries were known in Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts. They will get loose farm animals, goats and four weeks previous local rooster species called Aseel.

The government has issued an order for procuring loose farm animals, goat or local rooster species.

The government has recruited more than 800 veterinarians, who have completed their stage lessons within the four veterinary colleges within the state. The new recruits would serve in rural spaces, he added.