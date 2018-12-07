Latest NewsIndia

BOI seizes Rotomac company owner’s house

Dec 7, 2018, 04:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bank of India (BOI) has seized the house of Rotomac company owner Vikram Kothari for non-repayment of 900 crore loan. Kothari has taken a loan from four bank accounts but failed to pay back, now bank will recover its amount by selling the house.

Earlier Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team had arrested Kothari and his son from this bungalow which is located in Tilak Nagar area of the city.

Kothari has taken the loan in the name of four different companies from BOI Birana road branch.

Tags

Related Articles

linking-pan-aadhaar-revised-last-date
Mar 27, 2018, 08:02 pm IST

See the revised last date of your Aadhaar and Pan card linking

Feb 6, 2018, 08:30 am IST

Illegal activates over the internet may land you in jail and fine; Ministry

Sep 5, 2018, 02:40 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi shares pictures from his Kailash Yatra : See Pics

Nov 22, 2017, 07:21 pm IST

Wife chopped husband into 8 pieces and buried body in different place

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close