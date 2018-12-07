KeralaLatest News

Protest Fumes Against Minister A.K Balan on his Statement on Islam

Dec 7, 2018, 06:17 am IST
Less than a minute
balan

Thiruvananthapuram: Minister A.K Balan ran himself into trouble after his statement on Islam. He was trying to point out the ‘logical’ mistake in Muslim League, a party in the UDF coalition, supporting BJP’s argument in Sabarimala young women entry.

“Followers of Islam religion believes in a single religion. A Muslim who believes in idol worship and plural God are ‘non-believers’ according to their system. Muslim followers should not stoop to this level,” the minister was implying how with such views they can ‘stoop’ to the level of supporting BJP.

The minister was answering thr query of of Muslim League member P.K Basheer when he raised the question of what is the logic behind calling a meeting of caste organisations to make a women wall in Sabarimala.

Tags

Related Articles

Apr 11, 2018, 06:18 pm IST

Brain injury in your 20s increase the risk of developing Alzheimer risk

shahid and zareen khan
Mar 1, 2018, 07:01 pm IST

Is Shahid Afridi secretly dating this Bollywood young actress

Dec 6, 2018, 06:48 am IST

Autorickshaw and Taxi Fares Hiked. Check Out the New Rates

Mar 17, 2018, 04:09 pm IST

107 companies and 7LLP’s under surveillance: PNB Scam

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close