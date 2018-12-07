Latest NewsIndia

Students file plea in HC demanding entry of women into Nizamuddin Dargah

These law students were in Delhi to visit the Nizamuddin dargah but found out that it did not permit them to enter the main shrine.

Dec 7, 2018, 06:51 pm IST
Women law students have filed a plea with the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Centre and other authorities to allow the entry of women into Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi.

The PIL, that is likely to come up for hearing next week, claims that a notice put up outside the dargah states that women are not allowed inside.

The petition claims that the law students tried to reach out to authorities over the matter, including the Delhi Police. But on not receiving any response from them, they moved the high court.

The plea that was filed by Kamlesh Kumar Mishra has sought directions to the Centre, Delhi government, police and the trust managing the Nizamuddin shrine, to frame guidelines that can ensure the entry of women into the dargah and declare this bar on entry of women as “unconstitutional”.

Evoking the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, the Pune-based law students said that women in the heart of the national capital were being discriminated against as they are not allowed to enter the dargah.

“Nizamuddin Dargah by its very nature is a public place and prohibition of entry of anyone in a public place on the basis of gender is contrary to the framework of the Constitution of India,” the petition said.

 

