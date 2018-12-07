KeralaLatest News

Youth Booked for Spreading Fake News About Nipah

Dec 7, 2018, 06:29 am IST
Less than a minute
nipah virus

Palakkad North Town police have taken a case against the man who spread a fake news in social media about Nipah virus. It was Sumesh Chandran who was booked by the poliice for putting a wrong news about Nipah being spread in Palakkad.

The news had spread that two are infected with Nipah virus and are undergoing treatment. It also claimed that the virus spread through chicken which came from Kozhikode. Health Dept too found themselves in a spot of bother as the news spread.

District medical officer said that completely baseless news have spread. It was with the help of cyber police that the source of the news was found.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 26, 2018, 05:44 pm IST

The Red Planet will get close to the Earth in 15 years

Jan 23, 2018, 07:52 am IST

What Modi told to the global CEOs is what an Indian wants to hear from his Prime Minister

Jan 7, 2018, 12:28 pm IST

Troll rain on Donald Trump For Tweeting He’s A ‘Very Stable Genius’

KARNATAKA
May 19, 2018, 01:25 pm IST

Congress Claims to have Audio Evidence against Yeddyurappa and his son. BREAKING NEWS

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close