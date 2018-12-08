A.N Radhakrishnan’s Health Worsens as his Hunger Strikes Moves into 6th day

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP State General Secretary A.N Radhakrishnan’s fast has moved into the sixth day today. He has been observing the hunger strike demanding that the customs and traditions of Sabarimala must be protected and that fake cases against BJP leader K Surendran must be withdrawn.

The medical team which checked A.N Radhakrishnan’s health made it clear that his health condition is really worse. They said it is high time he is transferred to a hospital but he is not willing to do it.