KeralaLatest News

A.N Radhakrishnan’s Health Worsens as his Hunger Strikes Moves into 6th day

Dec 8, 2018, 07:58 am IST
Less than a minute

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP State General Secretary A.N Radhakrishnan’s fast has moved into the sixth day today. He has been observing the hunger strike demanding that the customs and traditions of Sabarimala must be protected and that fake cases against BJP leader K Surendran must be withdrawn.

The medical team which checked A.N Radhakrishnan’s health made it clear that his health condition is really worse. They said it is high time he is transferred to a hospital but he is not willing to do it.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 18, 2018, 11:54 am IST

Chak De India Makes A Comeback With New Song By AR Rahman

Nov 25, 2018, 01:32 pm IST

ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC take on Jamshedpur FC – Match Preview

May 25, 2018, 03:35 pm IST

Army ready to extended unilateral ceasefire in J&K “if things move smoothly”: Army Chief

pakistan
May 25, 2018, 09:17 pm IST

Pakistan Cricket Team Warned by ICC Corruption Unit and the Reason Will Surprise You.

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close