Adelaide Test: Australia almost Matches India’s First Innings Score

There isn’t much to separate the first innings score of India and Australia after the hosts managed to finish at 235 runs, just 15 short of Indian total. The rain had delayed the start of the innings and Australia increased their scoring rate today, thanks to the efforts of Head and Lyon.

Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 72 runs and Shami joined the wickets column with 2 wickets. There is still a slight drizzle at the stadium and the match could be delayed further.

Although it is a slender lead, it would provide India with a psychological advantage going into the second innings.