Fuel Prices have been falling continuously and Saturday was no different. There was a drop of 23 paise for petrol and 27 paise for diesel today.

In Thiruvananthapuram, 1-litre Petrol costs Rs 73.88 and 1-litre diesel costs Rs 70.15. In Kochi, Petrol costs Rs 72.59 and Diesel Rs 68.82.