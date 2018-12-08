Ingredients Of Kesari Modak
- 200 Gram Rice flour
- 150 Ml Water
- A pinch of Salt
- 30 Gram Ghee
- 150 Gram Coconut, grated
- 150 Gram Jaggery
- 2 Gram Cardamom powder
- 20 Gram Cashewnut, roasted
- 15 Gram Raisins
- 1 Gram Saffron
How to Make Kesari Modak
1. Boil water, add a pinch of salt along with a teaspoon of ghee, saffron, and pour the rice flour.
2. Cover with the damp cloth and keep aside for 10 minutes.
3. In a pan, add ghee then add grated coconut and jaggery (for stuffing).
4. Mix everything well. Finally add cardamom powder, roasted cashewnuts and raisins.
5. Take dough, wet hands with water and oil to knead into a soft dough.
6. Now start to put ball into small bowl size shape, stuff the filling and start to make plates around stuffing.
7. Gather all plates at the center of stuffing and seal edges.
8. Keep the modaks covered with the wet cloth as they can dry out.
9. Heat up 1 inch of water in idly cooker and place a banana leaf, put modaks on top of it.
10.Steam for 10 minutes over medium heat.
11. Modaks are ready to be served.
