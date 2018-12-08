Jammu & Kashmir: Army claims that more than 225 terrorists killed this year

The Army Northern Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh informed that more than 225 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir so far this year. He also said that the Army is taking all measures to seize the spread of terrorism. “We will ensure that peace and stability are maintained in J&K,” he added.

Warning infiltrators, Singh said those who dare to cross the Line of Control will have to face death. He also said the Army was giving befitting response to Pakistan’s snipers and the force had kept up the pressure on the adversary along the LoC. The neighbouring country, Pakistan was trying to spread terrorism beyond Kashmir in India, he said.