Muslim League thinks that the ‘Satyagraha’didn’t get the expected response

Dec 8, 2018, 06:54 pm IST
Muslim league leaders are of the opinion to stop the’satyagraha’ in front of the assembly hall. Three UDF legislators are taking part in a ‘Satyagraha’ protest in the name of Sabarimala. The UDF is demanding to lift the prohibitory orders in the Sabarimala shrine.

But Muslim League is of opinion that the’satyagraha’ must be stopped. The party is of opinion that the ‘Satyagraha’didn’t get the expected response. UDF leaders V.S. Sivakumar, N. Jayaraj and Parakkal Abdulla are the three legislators taking part in the strike.

There are requests from leaders within UDF to incorporate minister K.T. Jaleel’s nepotism issue with Sabarimala protests. Muslim league leaders find the nepotism case to be more important. But the Congress leaders haven’t yet
approached a strategy to implement these.

