Rahul Easwar at Karnataka Sabarimala

Dec 8, 2018, 01:14 pm IST
Right-wing activist Rahul Easwar is all set to reach Bangalore Anandagiri Sidhivinayaka Ayyappa Swamy temple popularly known as Karnataka Sabarimala. Rahul will take part in the NamaJapa protest to be held at the place.

Rahul will deliver a speech here in the programme that is all set to begin at evening 4 30 on Saturday. Along with Rahul Easwar as the chief guest, here are the names of others who will take part in the event.

Chaitra, Kundhapura hindupara Karyakartha.  Gopinath Banneri, Karnataka BJP Malayali Cell State Convener. Vijayan Kovilakam, Chariman, NSS, Karnataka.  K. Chandrasekharan, SNDP, Karnataka Kailas Dev – Manikanda Sankha Chairman Karnataka. Sekhar.G – National President, SASS, Tumkur. Roja Shanmukham – Karnataka State President, SASS. Krishna G – Bengaluru District President, SASS

