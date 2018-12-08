The reason why Dad Saif Ali Khan Didn’t Watch Sara’s Debut Film Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan’s debut film Kedarnath opened to mixed reviews, but the performance of Sara is being praised. Ahead of the release of the film, a special screening was held especially for B-Town, while many names were present at the screening, Sara’s dad Saif Ali Khan was nowhere to be found.

When Saif was asked why he didn’t see the movie, Saif revealed that he is finding it difficult to see her daughter on screen. It is perfectly natural for parents to feel nervous to see their kids on screen. Sara’s mom Amrita Singh has seen the some parts of the film. The film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput is receiving mixed reviews, however, Sara is being praised for being natural star.