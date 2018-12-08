These are the most expensive things owned by Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has finally made her debut with Kedarnath. The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan’s performance has been appreciated by fans and critics alike.

From ridiculously expensive handbags to clothes to luxury cars, Sara is no less than a real princess from the medieval times.

Here are some most expensive things owned by Sara Ali Khan:

Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla designed Yellow Top – Rs 50,000

Louis Vuitton Neverfull Tote – Rs 2.8 lakh

Lady Dior calfskin bag – Rs 3.17 lakh

Bottega Veneta Milano Uluru (Red) bag – Rs 6.4 lakh

Honda CRV – Rs 30 lakh