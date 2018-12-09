Latest NewsIndiaSportsFunny

Aussies Spin Magician Shane Warne praises 7-year-old boy from Kashmir

Dec 9, 2018, 12:08 am IST
A seven-year-old boy from Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir has become an internet sensation after receiving applause from spin wizard Shane Warne for his spin bowling at a local cricket match.

In a tweet, Warne praised the bowling skills of the boy – identified as Ahmad, a resident of Ganderbal district in central Kashmir.

Warne’s response on Twitter came on a tweet by a senior journalist in Kashmir who had posted a video of the boy bowling at a local match earlier this year.

