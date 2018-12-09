Enforcement Directorate clears that searches for Robert Vadra’s assistants are not illegal

The Enforcement Directorate made it clear that the searches conducted on Robert Vadra’s associates were not illegal. The agency conducted all searches as per the prescribed procedure and documents and digital evidence seized during these searches are being examined.

The central probe agency questioned at least four persons on the evidence recovered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The official claimed that the Enforcement Directorate had conducted these searches in connection with its investigation in certain cases relating to ownership of undisclosed assets abroad.

The ED conducted searches at six premises in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru on three close associates of Vadra, son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. The searches, according to sources, were in connection with alleged commission received by unnamed accused in defense deals and its further investments in properties in Dubai and London, besides several benami properties in India.