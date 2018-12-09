Latest NewsPolitics

Fulfill your promise, we are not begging for Ram Mandir : VHP to Modi Govt

Dec 9, 2018, 06:46 pm IST
Senior RSS leader Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi on Sunday made a veiled attack on the BJP for not fulfilling its promise of constructing Ram Temple in Ayodhya and demanded the Union government to enact a legislation, if need be, for it.

Speaking at a VHP rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, the RSS executive head said, “Those in power today had promised to construct Ram Temple. They should listen to people and fulfil the demand of temple in Ayodhya. They are aware of the sentiments.”

Without naming the BJP, Joshi added, “We are not begging for it. We are expressing our emotions. The country wants Ram Rajya.”

Thousands of people have gathered at Ramlila Maidan for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad rally, which comes ahead of Parliament’s winter session commencing on Tuesday.

