Goa police raided cannabis plants and other drugs worth Rs 15 lakh from a home

Dec 9, 2018, 07:19 am IST
A Russian couple has been arrested after Goa police raided their residential apartment in Anjuna and recovered cannabis plants among other drugs worth Rs 15 lakh.

During the raid, police officials recovered items worth Rs 15 lakh from the residential apartment apart from a plethora of intoxicating substances such as ganja and LSD papers. Sleuths also discovered a machine used for plantation of cannabis plants from the couple’s residence.

Anjuna Police Inspector CL Patil told news agency PTI that the couple have been identified as Anna Asharova and Viacheslar Terekhin, both 38-years-old. He added that the couple has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

