Indian Navy seizes arms off the coast of Somalia

The Indian Navy officials informed that the Indian Navy has seized arms off the coast of Somalia. An Indian Navy ship, deployed on anti-piracy operation in the Gulf of Aden, has seized arms and ammunition off the coast of Somalia in a rapid operation.

The ship INS Sunayna carried out the operation in which four high caliber AK-47 rifles and one Light Machine Gun, along with ammunition for these weapons were seized from a vessel.

INS Sunayna carried out a similar operation off the coast of Somalia last month as well. The ship detected a suspicious fishing vessel, approximately 25 nautical miles off the coast of Somalia, in the vicinity of Socotra Island, following which the operation was launched.