Indian Navy seizes arms off the coast of Somalia

Dec 9, 2018, 11:47 am IST
The Indian Navy officials informed that the Indian Navy has seized arms off the coast of Somalia. An Indian Navy ship, deployed on anti-piracy operation in the Gulf of Aden, has seized arms and ammunition off the coast of Somalia in a rapid operation.

The ship INS Sunayna carried out the operation in which four high caliber AK-47 rifles and one Light Machine Gun, along with ammunition for these weapons were seized from a vessel.

INS Sunayna carried out a similar operation off the coast of Somalia last month as well. The ship detected a suspicious fishing vessel, approximately 25 nautical miles off the coast of Somalia, in the vicinity of Socotra Island, following which the operation was launched.

