BJP state general secretary A.N.Radhkrishnan was arrested by police. He will be shifted to hospital. The reason for his arrest is that his health condition was worsened.

He was observing an indefinite hunger strike, from 3rd of this month. As his health condition worsened the doctors recommended to transfer him to hospital. The BJP is has started the indefinite hunger strike demanding the lift of prohibitory orders in Sabarimala.