India has won the Adelaide cricket test. India beat Australia by 31 runs. Australia lost its all wickets at 292 runs. India scored 323 runs.

This is for the first time that India winning the first test of a test series against Australia. This is the 6th time that India beating Australia. And it is the first victory after 2008.

Scoreboard:

India: 250/10 & 307/10

Australia: 235/10 & 291/10