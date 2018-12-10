Make In India : HAL successfully test flies ‘Light Utility Helicopter’

State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has test flown a prototype of its Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) up to 6km altitude, the defence behemoth said on Monday.

“The LUH has achieved a milestone of flying at 6km altitude in Bengaluru recently and will conduct high-altitude cold weather trials planned in January 2019,” the city-based HAL said in a statement.

Flying at 6km altitude is considered to be a critical requirement for the certification of the light helicopter, it said.

The chopper was flown by chief test pilot Wing Commander (retired) Unni K. Pillai and test pilot Wing Commander (retired) Anil Bhambhani and showed satisfactory performance, HAL said.

The LUH is a 3-tonne class single-engine light helicopter under development by the HAL, so as to replace the aging Cheetah and Chetak choppers used by the Indian defence forces.