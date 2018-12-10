Latest NewsIndia

RBI Governor Urjit Patel resigns

Dec 10, 2018, 05:38 pm IST
In giving a terrific shock to the Narendra Modi led NDA government, Reserve Bank Of India Governor Dr. Urjit Patel has resigned from his position.

RBI governor’s unexpected resignation from the post will certainly set fire to opposition’s plans to question the government‘s monetary policies including demonetization and GST. The opposition will, without doubt, raise this as a political issue and the government will have to answer it. The winter session of parliament is also starting this week and the government will be questioned in both the houses of the parliament also.

The apex bank and the central government were engaged in a cold war for the last few months.

