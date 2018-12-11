KeralaLatest News

2 world class roads for Thiruvananthapuram

Dec 11, 2018, 07:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Capital City will soon get two more ‘world class roads. These two roads will be built with financial assistance from the World Bank. The International money Lender has approved Rs 8 crore towards developing Pallimukku Medical College (3 km) and Rs 4 crore for Vellayambalam – Thampanoor (3 km) with emphasis on road safety.

 

One leads to the Government Medical College and the other Central Railway Station and KSRTC bus terminus. The roads will sport footpath, thematic paint, seating arrangements as prescribed by the road safety, Wi-Fi-enabled bus stops, bio-toilets etc. meeting the safe corridor standards.

Tags

Related Articles

mumbai
Jun 10, 2018, 08:12 am IST

Heavy Rain : 13-year-old girl, three others dead

Sep 17, 2018, 06:08 pm IST

Fanatics Cannot Stand Shah Rukh Khan Sharing a Pic of His Son Worshipping Lord Ganesha.

BREAKING NEWS..! Salman Khan moves SC
Apr 21, 2018, 02:16 pm IST

CABINET MEETING ON CHILD PROTECTION ACTS; BREAKING NEWS

Feb 7, 2018, 12:28 pm IST

Breaking News…!! PM Attack Congress..!!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close