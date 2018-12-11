2 world class roads for Thiruvananthapuram

The Capital City will soon get two more ‘world class roads. These two roads will be built with financial assistance from the World Bank. The International money Lender has approved Rs 8 crore towards developing Pallimukku Medical College (3 km) and Rs 4 crore for Vellayambalam – Thampanoor (3 km) with emphasis on road safety.

One leads to the Government Medical College and the other Central Railway Station and KSRTC bus terminus. The roads will sport footpath, thematic paint, seating arrangements as prescribed by the road safety, Wi-Fi-enabled bus stops, bio-toilets etc. meeting the safe corridor standards.