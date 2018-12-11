A Possibility Of Congress Mukt North Eastern States If MNF Comes To Power

Mizo National Front leads in Mizoram by a huge margin. It would be a big setback to the Congress as it has been ruling the state for the last ten years. Its the last remaining mantle of Congress in the NorthEastern states. If MNF comes to power, Bjp’s idea of Congress mukt Bharath will be realized at least in North Eastern states. As of now, MNF leads in 27 by a huge margin followed by Congress and Bjp 8 and 1 respectively.
