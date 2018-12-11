As Counting Progresses, this is what Mamata Banerjee said

Congress has made merry in the assembly elections of five states. Although the counting is not yet finished, Congress has confirmed victory in 3 states: Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhyapradesh. They are the single biggest party in all three states. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee seemed quite elated at the results as she tweeted:

“People voted against BJP. This is the people’s verdict and a victory of the people of this country. Victory of democracy and victory against injustice, atrocities, destruction of institutions, misuse of agencies, no work for poor people , farmers, youth, Dalits, SC, ST, OBC, minorities and general caste. Semifinal proves that BJP is nowhere in all the states. This is a real democratic indication of 2019 final match. Ultimately, people are always the ‘man of the match’ of democracy. My congrats to the winners.”