As Counting Progresses, this is what Mamata Banerjee said

Dec 11, 2018, 12:18 pm IST
Congress has made merry in the assembly elections of five states. Although the counting is not yet finished, Congress has confirmed victory in 3 states: Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhyapradesh. They are the single biggest party in all three states. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee seemed quite elated at the results as she tweeted:

“People voted against BJP. This is the people’s verdict and a victory of the people of this country. Victory of democracy and victory against injustice, atrocities, destruction of institutions, misuse of agencies, no work for poor people , farmers, youth, Dalits, SC, ST, OBC, minorities and general caste. Semifinal proves that BJP is nowhere in all the states. This is a real democratic indication of 2019 final match. Ultimately, people are always the ‘man of the match’ of democracy. My congrats to the winners.”

