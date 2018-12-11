Congress’s win proves people have no trust in Modi Govt, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday thanked people and party workers for party’s good performance in three states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

He also said it was a clear message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that people are not happy with decisions, including demonetisation and those pertaining to farmers and youth.

Rahul said that the verdict was an indication of the people to the Prime Minister that he has not been able to deliver the promises that he made. “It is a clear message of the people of the country to BJP and PM Modi that they have not with their expectations,” he said.

The Congress, after multiple defeats in the past elections, has been targetting the BJP government over malfunctioning of the Electronic Voting Machines. However, as the Congress won the current polls, the question over the acceptability of EVMs was bound to be asked. Addressing the elephant in the room, he said that the issue of EVMs has not just been raised by the Congress but has been talked about in the United Nations as well.

He also thanked the Congress workers for working day in and day out in “tough times” to make the party win in these states. “This is the victory of the Congress workers. People have voted for the ideologies of the party. I thank the Congress members for their hard work,” he said.