NEWS

Assembly elections results are a setback for the BJP, Modi and Amit Shah : CPI-M

Dec 13, 2018, 04:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

The results of Assembly elections in the Hindi heartland are a setback for the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah, the CPI-M has said, warning that the BJP may be tempted now to whip up more communal frenzy.

An editorial in the CPI-M journal “People’s Democracy” also warned the Congress to immediately address the problems of agrarian distress and employment generation in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

“They cannot afford to take a soft attitude to communal activities and must crack down on cow vigilantism and mob lynching,” said the Communist Party of India-Marxist.

The editorial pointed out that overall, the results of the Assembly elections “are a setback for the BJP and the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

“It provides the much needed momentum for the forthcoming battle in the Lok Sabha elections to defeat the BJP,” it added.

The results of the elections in the three BJP-ruled states have a national significance, it said.

“The defeat has dented the image of invincibility around the Modi-Shah duo which has been assiduously built up by the BJP… They have proved to be ineffective in their own traditional strongholds.”

The editorial also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had been increasingly losing by-elections, reflecting “the growing discontent among the people against the Modi government at the Centre and the BJP-ruled state governments”.

Tags

Related Articles

i20 euro spec facelift
Apr 28, 2018, 11:07 pm IST

New Hyundai i20 with exciting Euro spec face-lift: See Pics

May 30, 2018, 05:04 pm IST

Three student suicides in Delhi, disappointment over performance in results

Nov 22, 2017, 10:53 pm IST

You can also buy a Boeing 747 aircraft as your own: See how

Nov 8, 2018, 09:31 am IST

White House Suspended Famous Reporter after heated exchange with Trump

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close